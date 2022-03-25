11 Republicans seek to unseat Wexton in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District

There are now 11 candidates who want a shot at unseating Democrat Jennifer Wexton.

The 10th District Republican Committee posted links to the biographies of its candidates. Two of the candidates, Jeanine Lawson and Theresa Ellis, sit in the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and Manassas City Council, respectively.

Other candidates include lawyers, business owners, program managers, and educators.

The newly-drawn 10th Congressional District includes western Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. Nearly 785,000 people live in the district.

10th Congressional District will hold a party canvass on Saturday, May 21, to determine a candidate to attempt run against Wexton in November. Wexton has twice won the seat, starting in 2018.

Balloting will begin at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. Anyone in line by 4 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Locally, here are balloting locations for the May 21 canvass.

CITY OF MANASSAS

Grace E. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Rd, Manassas, VA 20110

MANASSAS PARK

Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St, Manassas Park, VA 20111

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY