Man charged after shot fired at middle school had no connection to school

Someone fire a gun near Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge today. Police arrested a 20-year-old man they say was wearing a ski mask, and had been involved in a argument just before he fired a shot.

No one was injured.

More from Prince William police:

Armed Individual on School Grounds – On March 24 at 11:11AM, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Rippon Middle School, located at 15101 Blackburn Rd in Woodbridge (22191), was informed by school staff of a gunshot heard near campus. Staff were outside the building when they heard the gunshot and then observed a man armed with a gun on school property.

The staff reentered the school and notified the SRO. The SRO requested additional units to respond to the school as a check of the grounds was conducted.

The SRO encountered the man, later identified as the accused, who was wearing a ski-style mask, outside along a cut through on the property near the side of the building. The man was armed with both a rifle and shotgun.

The SRO challenged the accused who complied with the officer’s commands and was taken into custody without incident. The investigation revealed that the accused was involved in a domestic incident at his home located nearby on Georgia Rd.

At one point, the accused left the residence with the weapons, and fired at least one round from the shotgun into the air on school property which prompted the notification to the SRO by school staff.

At this time, there does not appear to be any connection to the school. Rippon MS and nearby Featherstone ES were briefly secured as a precaution while the incident unfolded. No injuries or property damage were immediately reported.

Officers also made contact with the other residents of the home on Georgia Rd where the domestic incident was determined to have been verbal in nature and no injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Durante Arye MEZA, was arrested.

Arrested on March 24:

Durante Arye MEZA, 20, of 15102 Georgia Rd in Woodbridge

Charged with discharging a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm on school grounds

Court Date: May 10, 2022 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond