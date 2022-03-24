Customer returns to station to pay $400 fuel bill as prices rise

Fuel prices are so high a customer at a Stafford County gas station had to go home to get more cash.

On Wednesday, March 23, at 5:14 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy went to the MAPCO at 626 Warrenton Road. The clerk said a regular customer had bought 86 gallons of diesel fuel on March 22 for $416.95. The customer was only able to pay a small portion of the bill, leaving a balance of $352.08, said Stafford sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz.

According to police, the customer promised to return to pay the remaining debt, but the clerk was concerned when the customer had not returned by the next day.

The deputy called the customer and learned he was already on his way to satisfy the balance. The customer paid the tab.

“…all is well…except the price of fuel,” said Kimmitz.

With locations in Stafford and Fauquier counties, Mapco sells diesel and gas. The average price of diesel in the U.S. is $5.13 a gallon, up to $1.94 from a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

At $4.32 a gallon average in the U.S., the price of unleaded fuel is up $1.37 over last year. According to AAA, Virginians are paying an average of $4.08 a gallon for unleaded gas.