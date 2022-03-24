Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Woodbridge Senior High School

In today’s Prince William County police report, a school resource officer was called int a classroom after a student claimed to have a bomb in his bag, police said.
Bomb Threat Investigation – On March 22 at 1:00PM, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Woodbridge High School, located at 3001 Old Bridge Rd. in Woodbridge (22192), was contacted regarding a student who made a bomb threat while on school grounds.
The investigation revealed that the student, identified as the accused, was in a classroom when he placed a bag on his desk and announced there was a bomb in the bag. Another student in the classroom quickly left and immediately notified the SRO.
The building was evacuated, and the SRO quickly located the accused and detained him without incident. Responding officers and the SRO determined the threat to the school was not credible and there was no bomb in the bag. Following the investigation, officers sought petitions against the accused, identified as a 16-year-old male student.
After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.
Meanwhile in Woodbridge, police are seeking a robber who can’t seem to get enough free drinks.
Strong-Arm Robbery – On March 23 at 7:58AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 13990 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery.
An employee, reported to police that the accused, who was previously trespassed from the store, entered the store, and took alcohol from the cooler before walking towards the door.
When the employee attempted to prevent the accused from leaving, he pushed the employee out of the way and exited with the unpaid items. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Henry Noe AGUILAR ORTIZ. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
Wanted: [Photo from November 2021]
Henry Noe AGUILAR ORTIZ, 23, of no fixed address
Described as a white male, approximately 5’6″, 150lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes Wanted for robbery and trespassing