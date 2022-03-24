Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Woodbridge Senior High School

Bomb Threat Investigation – On March 22 at 1:00PM, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Woodbridge High School, located at 3001 Old Bridge Rd. in Woodbridge (22192), was contacted regarding a student who made a bomb threat while on school grounds.

The investigation revealed that the student, identified as the accused, was in a classroom when he placed a bag on his desk and announced there was a bomb in the bag. Another student in the classroom quickly left and immediately notified the SRO.

The building was evacuated, and the SRO quickly located the accused and detained him without incident. Responding officers and the SRO determined the threat to the school was not credible and there was no bomb in the bag. Following the investigation, officers sought petitions against the accused, identified as a 16-year-old male student.

After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.