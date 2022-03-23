Stafford schools to hold 46th Annual Fine and Performing Arts Festival

Artwork from students across Stafford County will be on display.

Stafford County Public Schools will host its 46th Annual Fine and Performing Arts Festival on March 26 and 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

During the festival, visitors will view more than 5,000 pieces of artwork from students in all Stafford County Public Schools, including Early Childhood and Focus Art students. Students will display pottery, jewelry, chalk, mixed-media, and watercolor art pieces, among many other genres.

Live performances will allow choirs, jazz bands, chamber musicians, and dramatic artists to showcase their talent and hard work. The combined High School All-County Band will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the Middle School All-County Chorus will perform at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

According to school division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn, the artwork is selected at the building level by teachers and students.

The event will be held at Brooke Point High School, 1700 Courthouse Road.