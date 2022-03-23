Sex trafficking investigation leads to motel, general store

Police said a 20-year-woman was forced to perform sex acts at a motel, and a county store.

Human Trafficking Investigation – On March 21, detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau concluded an investigation into human trafficking that was reported to have occurred at two separate locations, the Red Roof Inn located at 17113 Dumfries Rd. in Dumfries and the Oak Hill General Store located at 12203 Kahns Rd. in Manassas (20112) that evening.

The investigation revealed that the accused drove the victim, identified as a 20-year-old female acquaintance, to both locations where the victim engaged in sexual acts with a different man at each location in exchange for money. Detectives located the victim and the accused at the Oak Hill General Store and detained them without incident.

Further investigation revealed that the victim recently traveled to Prince William County to meet the accused who provided transportation and received a portion of money that the victim obtained for the arranged encounters.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Bartolo CANO HINOJOZA, was arrested.

Arrested on March 21:

Bartolo CANO HINOJOZA, 37, of 14780 Bakersfield St. in Woodbridge

Charged with human trafficking, pandering, and using a vehicle to promote prostitution Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond