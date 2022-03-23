Hylton dumps vaccination pass, keeps mask policy

Audiences headed to the Hylton Performing Arts Center will soon be able to leave their vaccination cards at home.

Beginning May 2, 2022, audience members will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result before attending most events, except when required by the event organizer or artist.

If a performing artist requires proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test, a notice will be posted to the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s website.

Face coverings, however, will continue to be required for indoor performances. As it stands, the Hylton is “implementing a step-down approach to the current pandemic policies.” The Hylton will announce any changes to its current masking policy.

“Our audiences, artists, staff, and community members have been wonderful partners in the effort to contain COVID-19. Thanks to their dedication, we have been able to return to live performance and remain safe. While this virus is still worthy of concern and caution is still appropriate, we are looking forward to easing our restrictions soon. We appreciate everyone who has helped us keep the arts alive and well during this challenging time,” said Hylton Center Director Rick Davis.

In the meantime, those attending events at the Hylton before May 2, like the Prince William Chamber Valor Awards on Thursday, March 31, must show proof of vaccination or negative coronavirus test.

The Hylton Performing Arts Center sits at 10960 George Mason Circle near Manassas.