Gun threat brings cops to Hylton High School in Woodbridge

Police are at Hylton High School in Woodbridge after someone reported there might be a gun on campus.
Police said there is no indication of a gun, and no one has been injured. Officers’ presence on the school grounds is merely a precaution, police said.
More as we have it.
*INCIDENT: Officers are investigating a REPORT of a firearm at Hylton HS. Officers are on scene and the building is secured. NO EVIDENCE of violence and NO INJURIES have been reported. There are NO indications of anything ACTIVE. Expect increased police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/xdsMZCMIe9
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) March 21, 2022