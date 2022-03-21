Erosion prompts street repairs near Stafford courthouse

Road crews are once again working to repair a a street near the Stafford County Courthouse.

Divers traveling Route 1 south in Stafford County encounter brief delays tonight and tomorrow morning (Tuesday, March 21) at the intersection of Hope and Bells Hill roads.

According to spokeswoman Kelly Hannon, Virginia Department of Transportation crews will be working north of the intersection to address erosion near the Route 1 southbound travel lanes.

Route 1 southbound will be reduced to a single lane starting at 8 p.m. tonight (Monday, March 21). The lane will remain closed through noon Tuesday, March 22.

No lane closures are scheduled on Route 1 northbound.

According to Hannon, If additional work is required to repair the erosion, the work zone, and single lane closure may resume at midnight Tuesday and continue through 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, and again from midnight Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, March 24.

In the event of an incident on I-95 southbound, Hannon added that the work zone could be quickly cleared to allow Route 1 to serve as an alternate route.

Four years ago, VDOT crews worked for three months to repair a landslide nearby the site of tonight’s erosion repair work on Bells Hill Road. During the repair, crews closed a portion of Bells Hill Road to traffic, forcing residents who live in the affected neighborhood to find an alternative travel route.