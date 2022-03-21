Children hit with gel projectiles in splatter ball social media challenge

A Tik Toc challenge where teens use “splatter” guns to shoot non-lethal, gel projectiles have come to Stafford County.

Deputies were called to Goose Pond Road in the Garrison Woods neighborhood at 5:38 p.m. Friday, March 18. Police were told several neighborhood children were hit with gel balls fired from Spatter Ball Guns.

After firing the gel projectiles, the suspects fled the scene in a grey four-door Honda Accord. Deputies searched the area but made no arrests.

“While this may sound like a harmless TikTok challenge, the suspects face serious charges,” said Stafford sheriff Major Shawn Kimmitz.

According to multiple news reports, those participating in this latest social media challenge drive up, pull out a splatter gun, and film themselves shooting =projectiles as unsuspecting bystanders. The challenge follows other Tik-Toc challenges, like the Tide Pod challenge, where children dared each other to film themselves eating laundry detergent.

“Please talk with your children about the dangers associated with this type of activity,” added Kimmitz.