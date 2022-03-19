Traffic hot spots in Fredericksburg, Stafford this week

Be on the look out for road work in our area this upcoming week.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, here are the upcoming traffic hotspots for the week.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Various lane closures for Improve 95 construction at mile markers 135-134.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – All I-95 southbound traffic will be stopped up to 30 minutes at a time.

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, March 25 when all southbound lanes will reopen at 6 a.m.

Exit 130 (Route 3) Local Lanes

Wednesday – Thursday, 4 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures on the local lanes near the interchange for final paving.

Exit 130 (Route 3) Through Lanes

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 3 p.m. and Thursday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 3 p.m. Various lane closures near the interchange for Improve 95 construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place until 3 p.m.

Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction.

Exit 133 (Route 17) Entrance and Exit Ramps

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Expect lane shifts and narrowing of travel lanes on entrance and exit ramps at the interchange.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single northbound lane closure for Improve 95 construction.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Saturday – Monday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating, single lane closures on I-95 northbound and southbound to allow crews to conduct a routine bridge safety inspection. The bridge is located at mile marker 103 and 104 at the bridge over CSX railroad tracks.

Winter Storm Debris Cleanup

Multiple Routes

Motorists should be alert for mobile work zones in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties next week for debris removal. Sixteen contractor crews continue to collect debris seven days a week from the state right-of-way following the Jan. 3, 2022, winter storm.

Debris removal is anticipated to be underway through late spring 2022, with more than an estimated 400,000 cubic yards of debris to remove. This amount of debris is anticipated to have filled more than 30,000 dump truck loads when complete. More information about how routes are being prioritized for debris removal is available in this news release.

Stafford County

Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Monday, 6 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound at Hospital Center Drive for permit work.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure on Route 17 southbound between Sanford Drive and South Gateway Drive for Improve 95 construction.

Sanford Drive

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Sanford Drive between Route 17 southbound and Simpson Road for Improve 95 construction.

Centreport Parkway

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Centreport Parkway for Improve 95 construction near the Route 1 intersection.

Hartwood Road

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closures with one-way, alternating traffic near Hartwood Church Road and Spotted Tavern Road for pavement marking work.

Ferry Road

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closures with one-way, alternating traffic near Route 3 and Town and Country Drive for pavement repair.