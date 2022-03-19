FEMA updating maps for flood insurance rates in Stafford, seeks feedback

FEMA is proposing updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for specific areas in Stafford County.

These updates are based on feedback provided by the community during the first appeal period in September 2020 for Stafford County’s flood maps.

FEMA will begin taking public comments on March 25, 2022, regarding the proposed updates around the following areas:

Along the Rappahannock River and on Rappahannock River Tributary 1.

Along the county border near Fauquier County

The updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials. Significant community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, community partners can identify any corrections or questions about the information provided and submit appeals or comments.

The comment period will last 90 days and is the second since the flood re-mapping process began in 2019.

Residents, business owners, and other community partners are encouraged to review the updated maps to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. They may submit an appeal if they perceive that modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.

According to FEMA, an appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim. Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.

According to FEMA, if property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information–such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary–they can submit a written comment.

The next step in the mapping process is the resolution of all comments and appeals. Once they are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.

Submit appeals and comments by contacting your local floodplain administrator: John Saunders, Environmental Program Administrator, [email protected]. The preliminary maps may be viewed online at the FEMA Flood Map Changes Viewer: msc.fema.gov/fmcv. Changes from the current maps may be viewed online at the Region 3 Changes Since Last FIRM Viewer: arcg.is/1v4Lie.

For more information about the flood maps. use a live chat service about flood maps at go.usa.gov/r6C and click on the “live chat” icon. Residents may also cntact a FEMA Map Specialist by telephone 877-336-2627 or by email at [email protected].

According to FEMA, most homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover flooding. There are cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone.

Residents may learn more about flood insurance options by visiting https://www.floodsmart.gov.

The effort to update the county’s flood maps began in 2019 and reached several milestones.