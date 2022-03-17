Suspect jailed after trapped boy freed from wreckage

OWL Volunteer Firefighters free a trapped 15-year-old boy from a wrecked car on Cumberland Drive in Woodbridge on Sunday, March 13, 2022. [Photo: OWL Volunteer Fire Department] Alvarado

Police have a suspect in custody following the hit-and-run crash we told you that occurred last weekend in Woodbridge.

On Monday, March 14, the suspect sought in connection to the hit-and-run crash in the 2000 block of Cumberland Drive in Woodbridge one day earlier was arrested.

Nestor Eduardo Alvarado, 31, of 73 Calvert Street in Woodbridge, turned himself into police without incident. According to police, he’s charged with one count of felony hit and run, two counts of failure to report a crash involving property damage, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He’s due in court on March 28, 2022. A magistrate set a $1,000 bond.

The crash occurred Sunday, March 13, at about 5:20 a.m. A 2008 Audi A4 driver struck two parked cars, a 2020 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Ford F350.

The Audi was rendered inoperable. When officers arrived, they saw one of Audi’s occupants, a 15-year-old male, trapped in the passenger seat.

Rescue crews pulled the teenager from the vehicle before he was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Audi’s driver fled the scene.