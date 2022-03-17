Stafford students encouraged to apply for agriculture scholarship

The Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association will provide $10,000 in scholarship funds this year. Students from Stafford County are encouraged to apply.

The association will offer five scholarships totaling $10,000 to deserving area youth studying agriculture. Eligible applicants must live in one of the following counties: Caroline, Essex, Hanover, Gloucester, King George, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Westmoreland.

Successful applicants must be 18 and 24 years old and a high school senior. The funds are eligible for undergraduate coursework and include community college agricultural programming and technical training.

Two new $1000 scholarships are intended for students enrolled in a two-year agriculture program. A strong emphasis will be placed on a demonstrated commitment to agriculture with coursework, community involvement, and career goals.

For more information, call the Westmoreland County Extension Office at 804-493-8924 or email [email protected].

The deadline for applications is May 13, 2022, at 5 p.m. Applications must be physically in the office. No electronic transmissions are accepted.