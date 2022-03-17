Schools’ budget $187.2 million more than last year, hinges on Prince William County budget with new restaurant tax

On March 16, 2022, the Prince William County School Board voted to adopt its Fiscal Year 2023 Budget. The budget invests more than $80 million to provide teachers and staff with a 4.2 percent cost of living adjustment and a step increase, resulting in an average pay increase of 7 percent.

This budget increase will also fund higher wages for certified/instructional and classified employee pay scales. The school division says that county teacher salaries will be more competitive as a result of these adjustments.

The School Board-approved budget hinges on estimated funding from the state — Richmond lawmakers will reconvene soon in hopes to hammer out a new budget. The school budget also assumes the Prince William County Board of Supervisors will approve its proposed $1.5 billion budget, which includes a new meals tax customers will pay at eateries across the county, in addition to sales tax.

If passed, the county estimates the new meals tax will bring $24.5 million more revenue next year, marking the 13th year in a row homeowners’ tax bills will have increased. The county government automatically transfers nearly 58% of its operating budget to the school division.

The salary increases in the school’s budget will target primarily early and mid-career steps on our scale. Some instructional and certified staff will see increases above 7 percent. The school division says it has the least parity with other school divisions in the region, all competing for the same pool of talent.

“This outstanding budget enables us to advance many of the priorities outlined in our PWCS Vision 2025, Launching Thriving Futures Strategic Plan,” said Prince William County School Board Chairman At-Large, Dr. Babur B. Lateef, M.D. “It is now imperative that the General Assembly finishes their work and pass the funding critical to support our teachers and classrooms.”

The adopted budget invests nearly $10 million in additional special education resources, including the proposed addition of 100 full-time special education teaching assistants who will provide support for vulnerable students. In addition, the budget includes the hiring of 13 assistive technology specialists.

The budget includes the addition of 88 full-time kindergarten teaching assistants to support the development of early learners. In support of families, the budget includes the addition of 35 parent liaisons, with the long-term goal of at least one for every school in the next four years.

This budget also includes five additional social worker positions and additional language translation support. Additionally, to support students and families with post-secondary planning and career and technical education opportunities, the budget adds 15 career counselors.

Today, there are nearly 1,000 unfilled jobs in the county school division, from teachers, administrators, and support positions.

Overall, the school division’s Fiscal Year 2023 operating revenue will increase by about $187.2 million or 15.2 percent over the Fiscal Year 2022. Prince William County revenue to the PWCS Operating Fund will be about $62.3 million more than the Fiscal Year 2022, 9.4 percent. State revenue will be about $121.6 million more than the Fiscal Year 2022, an increase of 19.9 percent.

The budget also includes funding for the PWCS Capital Improvements Program (CIP), which focuses on the need for new facilities and additions to address growth. The CIP also funds multiple renovation projects and advances the division’s sustainability goals.

The Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the Real Estate tax rate on April 12, approve a final version of its budget, and adopt a tax rate on April 26.