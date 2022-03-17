Health survey to provide insight on regional health issues closes March 22

Time is ticking down for those who want to help provide a picture of health for the community.

Every three years, healthcare providers in Prince William and Stafford counties and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park publish a Community Needs Health Assessment.

A survey used to gather data for the report asks residents about multiple factors that affect their health, like environmental and sociocultural influences. After identifying potential health risks in the community, healthcare providers can formulate a plan to address the causes of the issues, organizers say.

The region’s major healthcare providers, Sentara, UVA Health, and the Community Health Coalition of Prince William, is collaborating on the survey.

“Both Sentara Healthcare and UVA Health provide comprehensive, community-based acute care and outpatient services in the Greater Prince William County area,” said Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Bahorich. “The organizations are equally dedicated to improving our community’s health inequities and health outcomes through targeted efforts aimed at the social determinants of health, such as access to healthcare, economic stability, neighborhood, and physical environment, access to education, and healthy food. Collectively, we serve the needs of all of Prince William County and surrounding counties and cities. That’s why we’re taking a collaborative approach to the Community Health Needs Assessment.”

Residents have until Tuesday, March 22 to complete the online survey. You can click this link to access the survey.

The Regional Health Needs Assessment results will be provided at two upcoming online town hall meetings, on Tuesday, March 29, from noon to 1:15 p.m. and Thursday, March 31, from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Here’s the link to join either call (Zoom ID 857 2884 9785).

Community Health Solutions, Inc. is administering the survey.