Multiple storefronts smashed near Manassas

Several businesses near Interstate 66 were smashed, and their employees reported cash missing from registers.

On Monday, March 14 at 6:50 a.m., officers went to the Promenade at Manassas shopping center located in the 7600 block of Stream Walk Ln near Manassas to investigate multiple commercial burglaries.

When officers arrived, six businesses had the front glass door broken out. Someone used a shopping cart to shatter the glass doors to the businesses.

The smashed storefronts belong to a Subway, China Palace, Dollar & Gift, JD Haircuts, Sky Nails Spa, and J&S Latino. Upon reviewing surveillance footage, the first burglary is believed to have occurred at the Subway at 2:30 a.m.

Once inside the businesses, the lone suspect targeted the registers, taking an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a vehicle. An investigation continues.

The vandal had a dark complexion and wore a sky-blue colored jacket, gray pants, and purple gloves, police said.

Meanwhile in Stafford County, a teenager walking on Olympic Drive on Monday, March 14 at 4:16 p.m. was struck in the hand by a pellet fired from a pellet gun.

The victim was not seriously injured by the pellet. Sheriff’s deputies arrested another teenager in the case.