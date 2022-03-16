Former Stafford Supervisor Lindbergh Fritter dies at 93

A Stafford County public servant passed away.

Supervisor Lindbergh A. Fritter, 93, died on March 9, 2022. Fritter served five terms as the Griffis-Widewater District on the Board of Supervisors representative from 1972 to 1979, 1984, and 1992 to 1999.

A lifelong resident of Stafford County, Fritter was known for his kindness and integrity. He was a strong supporter of Stafford’s parks and recreation program and business in the county. His peers elected him as Vice Chairman from 1976 through 1979.

“On behalf of the Board and the citizens of Stafford County, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of Lindbergh Fritter,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Crystal Vanuch, Rock Hill District. “Mr. Fritter lived his life to make a difference in Stafford County, knowing his decisions on the Board directly affected his family, friends, and neighbors.”

According to his obituary, Fritter spent 35 years working at Fredericksburg beverage company J.F. Fick. Three daughters and seven grandchildren survive him.

Stafford County honored Lindbergh Fritter in 2014 with a special ceremony to mark the naming of a baseball field for him at Patawomeck Park. A plaque was erected commemorating Fritter’s dedication to developing Stafford’s parks and recreation system.

“It is evident that Lindbergh Fritter deeply cared about both the Griffis-Widewater District as well as the county,” said Supervisor Tinesha Allen, Griffis-Widewater District. “Those of us walking in his shoes on the Board takes great inspiration from his example of service.”

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, a memorial service will be held at Covenant Funeral Service, 10830 Patriot Highway in Fredericksburg.