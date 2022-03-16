County police chief to be questioned by Committee of 100 on Thursday

Prince William County’s top cop will again be in the hot seat.

For the second time since becoming county police chief in January 2021, Peter Newsham will answer the Prince William Committee of 100. The civic group meets periodically, and hosts discussions about community interest, including political forums.

“When we previously had Chief Newsham speak, he was very new to the job and largely spoke with reference to earlier periods of his career and his most immediate objectives in his new role. We have asked him to return to review his first year in Prince William County,” said Prince William Committee of 100 President Cynthia Chambliss.

In August 2021, police went to the home of a Dumfries man who wrote an email critical of Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey and At-large Chair Ann Wheeler, both elected to the Board of County Supervisors. A video of the interaction shows an officer at the resident’s front door telling him he had done nothing wrong yet, and that his visit was a courtesy.

“Some people,” referring to elected officials, “get worked up” over these types of emails,” the officer is heard saying on the video.

Newsham faced harsh criticism from Republicans on the Board County Supervisors, who said the officer harassed the citizen, which had a chilling effect on free speech.

Two months later, in September, Newsham held a community fair on the grounds of the county government center. The event was an opportunity for residents to familiarize themselves with the police department, which turned 50 in 2020.

Overall, the department has a 96 percent citizen satisfaction rating, according to the county’s most recent survey.

Bradley Marshall, an Assistant Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney for more than a decade before joining a private practice in Manassas, will moderate the discussion.

Newsham’s Q and A will be online. Residents may watch live by joining a Zoom call.

On March 31, the committee will hold a forum, “Data Centers in Prince William—Where are they going?” and, on April 21, a panel discussion: “Has Critical Race Theory Influenced Prince William County Public Schools?”