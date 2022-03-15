Gay Pride flags will join U.S., Virginia flags in Manassas Park if the resolution passes

Soon, gay pride flags may be flying alongside Old Glory in Manassas Park.

First-term Councilman Darryl Moore is petitioning the Governing Body tonight to allow the pride flags to be flown outside city hall, the police station, and other municipal buildings.

The city’s Governing Body will hear the request and is expected to take a vote on the proposal during its meeting at 7 o’clock at City Hall, One Park Center Court.

It would mark the first time gay pride flags could fly on city flag poles if passed. The rainbow banners would fly during Gay Pride Month in June.

According to city documents, Equality Prince William will donate the flags.

Last fall, the city adopted a new flag policy that gives the Governing Body the ability to approve requests to fly flags on city-owned poles that aren’t the traditional U.S. Flag and Virginia State Seal.

When approving the new policy, city leaders decreed the flags must represent a specific cause and not have any identifying marks of a particular group, individual, or organization. Those flags must also be donated by those organizations, individuals, and groups and allowed to be owned by the city.