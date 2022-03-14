Woman, 70, struck at Walmart; Man determined to get into jail is arrested

A 70-year-old woman was struck by a car outside a Walmart.

On March 11 at 6:59 p.m., Deputy C.M. Sterne went to a Walmart at 11 Village Parkway in Stafford County for a report of a pedestrian struck by an SUV. The deputy learned a 70-year-old pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot, when an SUV struck her.

Emergency crews took the woman to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was identified as a 16-year-old. The driver was subsequently charged with reckless driving and released on a summons. The identity of the minor was not released.

In an unrelated incident later that night at 11:21 p.m., Deputy C.S. Harding went to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. When he arrived, he learned he showed up several hours late to serve his 30-day sentence.

Jailers told the man they could not let him in due to the late arrival. The man began banging on doors and windows in the lobby, police said.

Deputy Harding noticed the man’s bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and arrested him for public intoxication, police said.

Afterward, jailers reviewed a video of the man in the parking lot, which showed him attempting to enter parked cars. According to police, a video showed the man found an unlocked vehicle, opened the door, and got inside, setting off the alarm.

Zion Isaac, 21, of Spotsylvania, is charged with public intoxication and vehicle tampering and got his wish to be admitted to the jail.

“With the rising gas prices, we appreciated the short transport,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said.