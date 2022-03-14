Woman, 27, stabbed to death in Dumfries

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Dumfries.

On Sunday, March 13 at 8:12 p.m. police went to a home in the 4000 block of White Haven Drive in Dumfries to investigate a stabbing.

A 27-year-old woman and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated while inside the home. During the encounter, the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman in the upper body, police said.

A witness to the incident attempted to render aid to the victim until rescue personnel arrived. Emergency crews pronounced Christina Lanette Smith, 27, of Woodbridge, dead at the scene.

Officers detained the accused at the scene.

Rollanda Latavia Garrett, 34, of 4011 White Haven Drive in Dumfries is charged with second degree murder, and was held without bond.