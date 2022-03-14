Stafford Race Series registration opens, SAVE $5 each with Multi-Race Bundle

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Stafford Race Series is returning for its fifth year in 2022 with three unique races.

The lineup includes one virtual race and two in-person races, all located in Stafford County, Virginia. Registration is open for the Stafford Hospital Cabin Fever Virtual 5K, Halloween 5K, and Frosty 3 Miler at StaffordRaceSeries.com.

Stafford Race Series 2022’s lineup this year consists of the following dates:

April 8th: The Stafford Hospital Cabin Fever Virtual 5K

October 29th: The Halloween 5K

December 10th: The Frosty 3 Miler

Bundle and save by selecting the Multi-Race bundle and you will save $5 on each race. On top of the savings, by completing all three races you will receive a special gift after the final race. Take part in all three races for gifts and savings or sign-up for the individual races.

Either way, the 2022 Stafford Race Series proves a positive experience due to the vision and mission.

“The Stafford Race Series was created with the intent of highlighting a few of Stafford’s largest races,” stated Kristen Loescher, Owner of Arsenal Events, the firm coordinating the race series. “Stafford Race Series provides a fun year-round event to encourage an active lifestyle.”

The Stafford Race Series encourages an active outing for a variety of ages. The Stafford Race Series is available for ages 10 & older with the age determined by April 8. The exciting environment offers endless fun while you run.

“Costumes are always encouraged,” stated Kristen Loescher. “The races are always a great opportunity to make fun memories with friends and family.”

The two in-person races both start from Mine Road in front of Embrey Mill Park in Stafford. The course of the races is flat and wide, which allows for a course that is suitable for any level of experience.

Tour Stafford is a proud sponsor of this event. For more information on the 2022 Stafford Race Series, visit StaffordRaceSeries.com.