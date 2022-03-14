New ADA ramps, crosswalks coming to Occoquan streets

Two intersections in Occoquan are about to become safer for pedestrians.

Crews will begin installing ADA-compliant ramps and crosswalks at Mill, Washington, and Ellicott Streets. According to Mayor Earnie Porta, these projects are largely grant-funded and are being coordinated on behalf of the town by Prince William County.

Work will begin first at the Mill and Washington streets intersection, affect sidewalk access, and periodically require detour signs for both vehicles and pedestrians.

This work is expected to take a few weeks to complete, said Porta.

The new ramps come as several key intersections in the town were repaved last fall. Tanyard Hill Road, a road leading into the small riverside town, and Mill Street west of Ellicott Street received a new coat of pavement.

Crews still must complete striping and re-crowning, added Porta.

More than 100 shops and restaurants call Occoquan home. The village is known for its spring and fall craft festivals.