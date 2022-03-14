EMBODI virtual call to focus on challenges facing young black men

The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host an event coordinated by the EMBODI (Empowering Males to Build Opportunities for Developing Independence) Committee focusing on the special challenges faced and awareness needed by young black men.

The free virtual event, “Being a Young Black Male in America Today,” will be held on Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m. to noon.

Guest speakers include Theodore A. Jones, Sr., Human Services Specialist, City of Alexandria; Don Hayes, Police Chief, City of Alexandria; and Rev. Kenneth Young, AME Minister.

Jones will ask participants to discuss where they see themselves physically, intellectually, emotionally, socially, and spiritually. He says, “knowledge is power when you put it into action.”

Hayes will discuss how young black males can navigate their environments avoid harmful interactions with police officers.

Young will share information on the Drum Majors’ organization and how its members serve as role models and mentors.

Event registration is required.

Registered guests will receive a confirmation email containing information to join the event.