Budget public hearing Tuesday: New tax hikes for homeowners, meals tax for restaurant customers

In Prince William County, the average homeowner would pay about $250 more in Real Estate taxes in the coming year.

If the county’s newly proposed budget is passed, Fiscal Year 2023 will be the thirteenth consecutive year residential county tax bills will increase.

The increased taxes would come as the county assessed home values higher this year at 11 and-a-half percent. The Real Estate taxes paid by homeowners fund most of the county government operation.

Due to the increased assessments, Acting County Executive Elijah Johnson recommended the Board of County Supervisors lowers the current Real Estate Tax rate to $1.05 per $100 of the assessed value of homes, down from $1.115 per $100.

The county proposes a new 4% meals tax to be charged at restaurants. An estimated 80% of the $24.5 million in additional taxes resulting from this tax will be paid by Prince William County residents, according to Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega.

Overall, the proposed budget to take effect July 1 has over $100 million new spendings included.

Over the past year, the Board of County Supervisors has directed staff to create a county-operated Health Department, which would cost taxpayers over $12 million a year. Manassas and Manassas Park would contribute about $1 million, collectively.

The county-run health department would replace the state-operated Health District. Currently, Arlington and Fairfax counties are the only jurisdictions in Virginia that operate their respective health departments.

Despite a growing population, the new budget does not include funding for new police offices. More than 482,000 now call Prince William home, up from 80,000 in 2010.

The budget establishes a Crisis Receiving Center and trauma treatment program to provide mental health services, establish an environmental sustainability commission, and develop a community energy master plan.

The budget will also fund a new office of collective employee bargaining, costing taxpayers about $2 million a year. Once banned in the 1970s, the General Assembly in 2020, controlled by Democrats, passed legislation allowing collective bargaining for local government employees.

Multiple bills filed by Republicans in the newly GOP-controlled House of Delegates aiming and repeal or restrict the practice failed this year.

A public hearing on Prince William County’s proposed budget is Tuesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the county government center’s McCoart Building, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.

Residents may petition the Board in person but should arrive and sign up to speak by 7:45 p.m. Residents may also sign up by 5 pm today, Monday, March 14, to talk to the Board via an online call during Tuesday evening’s meeting.

The Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the Real Estate tax rate on April 12, and approve a final version of its budget, and adopt a tax rate on April 26.

*Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the Prince William Board of County Supervisors would adopt a tax rate on April 26.