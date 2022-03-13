Washington, D.C. man dies after being struck near Route 1

A man struck by a car in Woodbridge last month has died.

On February 24 at 6:19 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit went to River Ridge Road and Route 1 to investigate a pedestrian crash.

According to police, a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling west on River Ridge Road approaching Route 1 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who stepped into the travel lane outside of a crosswalk.

The driver remained on the scene of the crash. Emergency crews took the victim to an area hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

On March 11, crash investigators were notified that the victim, Arthur Raymond Labunde, 65, of Washington, D.C. died due to the injuries sustained. Speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in the crash.

The 2061 Chrysler Town and Country driver was identified as a 32-year-old man of Washington, D.C.