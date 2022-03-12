Unlucky streak continues for Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade, canceled today

St. Patrick’s Day revelers went inside after snow led the cancelation of the annual parade on Saturday, March 12, 2022. [Photo: Ian Lovejoy]

The unlucky streak continued today for the annual Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Bagpipers, bands, and other marching groups were scheduled to begin stomping down Center Street at 11 a.m. However, a winter storm that brought rain, winds, and eventually some accumulating snow prompted police to shut down the parade shortly before it began.

There is no word on whether or not the parade will be rescheduled. St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, March 17.

Had the event gone on as planned, it would have been the first St. Patrick’s Day parade in Manassas since 2019. The event has now been canceled three years in a row, the first two due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the parade took another year off, many restaurants and businesses in the city’s downtown were open to serve would-be revelers. Many went inside to bars and restaurants to have a little St. Paddy’s Day fun.

According to spotters trained by the National Weather Service, about three inches of snow fell around the region today.

Yesterday, the recorded high temperature in Manassas was 54 degrees, while Woodbridge and points south flirted with 60-degree weather. Rain, wind, and snow moved into the region after 3 a.m. Saturday, March 12.

While snow is unusual this late in winter, it’s has happened. In 1968, two inches of snow fell across the Washington region on this date.