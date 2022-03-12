Runaway driver found at nearby home three days later

A man got out of his car during a traffic stop and fled the scene. [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] Brandrup

A driver who got out of his car and fled a traffic stop scene was arrested three days later in Stafford County.

On Sunday, March 6 at 8:44 p.m., Sgt. K.P. Lytle, Jr. stopped a car at Centreport Parkway and Chestnut Hill Drive after the driver ignored a stop sign, police said.

After he pulled over, the driver explained he wasn’t paying attention and provided his driver’s license to the deputy, police said.

While the deputy was back in his patrol car writing a ticket, the driver got out of his vehicle and fled to the woodline. The deputy didn’t chase the suspect because other occupants were inside the car he had pulled over, police said. Furthermore, the driver had provided his valid license.

A quick check of a law enforcement database revealed the suspect has eight active warrants in Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fredericksburg. Many are for failure to appear in court on a previous charge.

Deputies used both a drone and K-9s to search for the man but came up empty.

Before 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, deputies located the suspect in a home on Ramoth Church Road, near the traffic stop.

Brian Brandrup, 39, of Spotsylvania, is charged with obstruction and a traffic violation. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.