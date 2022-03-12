Daylight savings time starts Sunday; County fire chief urges residents to check smoke alarms

For those who rely on more than their cell phone or smartwatch to tell time, be sure to set your clocks one hour forward before bed tonight.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 13. Today Prince William County Fire Chief Tim Keen reminds residents to change the battery in smoke alarms.

“When properly installed and maintained, working smoke alarms save lives and protect against injury and loss due to fire. They play a vital role in one’s home fire escape plan by providing an early warning allowing individuals time to escape a home fire,” said Keen.

He added that residents with working smoke alarms double their chances of surviving a fire.

To keep you and your family safe follow these life-saving smoke alarm tips:

A closed-door may slow the spread of heat and fire. “Close Before You Doze!”

Place a smoke alarm on every level of your home, including the basement, in every bedroom and outside each sleeping area.

Test smoke alarms monthly by pushing the test button. If you cannot reach the button easily, use a broom handle.

When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.

DO NOT remove the batteries from your smoke alarms to put in other appliances.

Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years or sooner

Some guidelines for when testing smoke alarms:

For smoke alarms with a non-replaceable battery, replace the entire smoke alarm if it begins chirping.

For smoke alarms with regular batteries, replace the batteries once a year when you change your clocks (fall back, spring forward), or before if the battery starts

to chirp.

Smoke alarms should be interconnected, so when one alarm sounds, they all do.

Keep smoke alarms clean. Vacuum or dust your smoke alarms according to the manufacturer’s directions to keep them working correctly.

Teach children what the smoke alarm sounds like and what to do in the event it

sounds.

Do NOT remove or disable the battery if a smoke alarm sounds during activities that emit large amounts of steam, such as taking a shower or cooking.

Instead: