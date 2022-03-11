Teen girl pimped by family member for cash, police say

Stull Soliman

A family member pimped out a teenage girl for cash, police said.

On March 10, Prince William County concluded an investigation into sexual assaults reported near Manassas between December 2019 and October 2021.

The victim, who was between 15-16 at the time of the offenses, was solicited for sexual acts in exchange for money by a family member on more than one occasion, police said. A family member recently told police, prompting the investigation.

Jeremy Scott Stull, 37, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor, one count of sex trafficking, and one count of production of child pornography. He was held without bond.

Police are also investigating a report of a solicitation of a minor in Lake Ridge. At 3:30 p.m. March 9, officers

went to the area of Cotton Mill Drive and Presidio Way in and learned a man walked up to a 14-year-old boy and asked him for sexual favors, police said.

The victim fled for home from the accused and continued home, told a parent, who called the police. The child was unharmed.

The child described the man to the police. On March 10, following the investigation, Fouad Fahim Farag Soliman, 72, of 3492 Caledonia Circle in Lake Ridge, was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child, police said.