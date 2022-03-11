Scholarships available for students seeking careers in law enforcement

Prince William County Sheriff Glendell Hill is willing to put in a good word for some deserving students.

The Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute (VSI) Scholarship Program is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year. The institute established the grants to provide an opportunity for young people across Virginia to receive financial assistance to pursue an education in law enforcement or criminal justice.

This program is limited to students attending Virginia colleges and universities, majoring in only criminal justice. Students majoring in law or pursuing a career as a lawyer are not eligible.

The program policies, scholarship application, and checklist can be found online at the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute website and includes requirements like a letter from a recommendation from a sheriff, school transcripts, and completion of the online application.

Prince William County residents are encouraged to contact the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office to schedule an appointment with County Sheriff Glenn Hill to receive his letter of recommendation. The deadline to submit the online application and required documents is May 1, 2022.