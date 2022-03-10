4 girls sexually assaulted in 2 separate cases, police say

A Woodbridge man was held with bond on charges he sexually assaulted two children who lived in his home.

On March 9, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau, in coordination with Child Protective Services (CPS), began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a home in Woodbridge on March 8.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was inappropriately touched by an acquaintance while living in the same house on more than one occasion.

The victim disclosed the incidents to a school counselor who contacted CPS and the police prompting the investigation, police said.

During the investigation, detectives determined that between June 1 and August 22, 2021, a second victim, between 14 and 15 years old, also lived with and was inappropriately touched by the accused.

Police did not disclose details about the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

Cristobal Octavio Castro Ulloa, 43, of Woodbridge Charged with seven counts of aggravated sexual battery and was held without bond, police said.

Meanwhile, in Dale City, a 35-year-old Alexandria man faces a sodomy charge after police said a child was sexually assaulted over the six sears.

On February 24, detectives with the Special Victims Unit concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred between November 2014 and September 2020. The investigation began in September 2020 when the victim, who was between the ages 7 and 11 during the time of the offenses, reported the incident to the police.

The investigation revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted by a family member on more than one occasion, police said.

The suspect and victim lived in the same house. Police did not provide details of the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

During the investigation, detectives determined the accused also lived with and sexually assaulted a second victim, who was between the ages of 6 and 11, on more than one occasion during the same timeframe.

Leyla Vanessa Granados Salis, 35, of 7940 Silverado Place in Alexandria, was arrested February 24 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent liberties, one count of forcible sodomy, and one count of object sexual penetration.