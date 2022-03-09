Students found with electroshock, knife at county schools

Police report today officers found weapons at two Prince William County Public Schools.

On Friday, March 4 at 11:26 a.m., a School Resource Officer at Ronald Reagan Middle School, at 15801 Tanning House Place in Haymarket, was notified by school personnel that two students were each in possession of a knife.

The investigation revealed that on March 3, a 12-year-old boy sold a knife to a 13-year-old boy student during class. On March 4, the parents of the 13-year-old bought the knife and contacted the school.

School personnel then notified school security who brought the 12-year-old male student to the security office where they found the knife on the student, police said.

Police determined no one was ever in danger. Following the investigation, the SRO sought petitions against both juveniles.

On March 7, the SRO was advised by Juvenile Court Services that the matter resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, February 17, a School Resource Officer at Colgan High School, at 13833 Dumfries Road in, was notified by school security that a 14-year-old girl had an electroshock weapon.

An investigation revealed that a school staff member saw the weapon and reported it to a teacher, who in turn notified school security. Police interviewed the 14-year-old student and found the weapon located on her, police said.

Again, police determined there was no threat.

Following the investigation, officers sought petitions against the accused. On February 23, the SRO was advised by Juvenile Court Services that the matter resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.