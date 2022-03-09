Prince William arts grant recipients must attend workshop

Several fine and performing arts organizations are about to get some needed cash infusions in the form of general operating grants.

In July, the Prince William County Government awarded $193,000 of county taxpayer funds as grants to the Prince William Arts Council. In turn, the non-profit organization will dole out funds to organizations that applied for the funding.

All potential applicants must attend the Grant Workshop at George Hellwig Administration 14420 Bristow Road, near the Prince William County Public Schools administration complex, on March 14, at 6 p.m. A panel of judges will select the organizations that receive funding.

“We work to ensure the arts reach into the seven districts across our County, including Manassas and Manassas Park; creating and sustaining innovative arts programs that contribute to the quality of life and to community vitality,” said Herb Williams, Arts Recreation Specialist.

All grant applications will be available online on March 15, he added.

The operating arts grants help the county sustain its network of arts organizations and artists. 100-percent of the Art Council’s funds flow directly to arts organizations and artists across Greater Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas Park, said Williams.

Last July, Potomac Local News reported the following organizations would receive funding:

Asaph Dance Ensemble — $19,800

Center for the Arts (Manassas City) — $51,500

Manassas Ballet Theater — $51,500

Lake Ridge Chorale — $6,300

Manassas Chorale — $16,100

Manassas Symphony Orchestra — $10,900

New Dominion Choraliers — $3,400

Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra — $3,800

Prince William Little Theatre — $15,700

Shenandoah Sound — $1,300

TEMA Choir — $1,000

VA National Ballet $4,200

Woodbridge Dance Company — $5,700

Woodbridge Flute Choir — $2,000

Applicants should contact Herb Williams with questions.