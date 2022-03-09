Prince William arts grant recipients must attend workshop

Several fine and performing arts organizations are about to get some needed cash infusions in the form of general operating grants.
In July, the Prince William County Government awarded $193,000 of county taxpayer funds as grants to the Prince William Arts Council. In turn, the non-profit organization will dole out funds to organizations that applied for the funding.
All potential applicants must attend the Grant Workshop at George Hellwig Administration 14420 Bristow Road, near the Prince William County Public Schools administration complex, on March 14, at 6 p.m. A panel of judges will select the organizations that receive funding.
“We work to ensure the arts reach into the seven districts across our County, including Manassas and Manassas Park; creating and sustaining innovative arts programs that contribute to the quality of life and to community vitality,” said Herb Williams, Arts Recreation Specialist.
All grant applications will be available online on March 15, he added.
The operating arts grants help the county sustain its network of arts organizations and artists. 100-percent of the Art Council’s funds flow directly to arts organizations and artists across Greater Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas Park, said Williams.
Last July, Potomac Local News reported the following organizations would receive funding:
- Asaph Dance Ensemble — $19,800
- Center for the Arts (Manassas City) — $51,500
- Manassas Ballet Theater — $51,500
- Lake Ridge Chorale — $6,300
- Manassas Chorale — $16,100
- Manassas Symphony Orchestra — $10,900
- New Dominion Choraliers — $3,400
- Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra — $3,800
- Prince William Little Theatre — $15,700
- Shenandoah Sound — $1,300
- TEMA Choir — $1,000
- VA National Ballet $4,200
- Woodbridge Dance Company — $5,700
- Woodbridge Flute Choir — $2,000
Applicants should contact Herb Williams with questions.