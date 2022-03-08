Wisconsin-built tower fire engine delivered to Woodbridge volunteer fire department

It’s big, yellow, and, hopefully, not coming to a street near you.

But if you need it, you’ll be glad it’s nearby.

On Friday, March 4, OWL Volunteer Fire Department posted a video to its Facebook page announcing the arrival of its new ladder truck, a tower. “It is called a ‘tower’ because of the platform on the ladder which has the ability to flow water as well as perform rescues from high locations and assist at other rescue operations,” OWL Volunteer Fire Department President Dave Williams tells Potomac Local News.

Built in Wisconsin by Seagrave Fire Apparatus, LLC, firefighters in Woodbridge and Lake Ridge will use the new Aerial Scope truck to fight fires and specialized rescue missions.

The $1.5 million fire truck will sit at Fire Station 12, at 2170 Montgomery Avenue in Woodbridge. The apparatus was paid for with mix of county tax funds, monies from the OWL Fire Department, and with cash received after trading in the department’s old tower purchased in 2009.



Fire crews will give the truck a detailed inspection and then mount all needed to the apparatus. After that, all firefighters will be trained to use the near gear, adds Williams.

“This type of truck is critical for many special situations, rescues, and large fires,” said Willaims. “There are few of these [types of trucks] in the county because of the high cost and specialized training required.”

Like its 2009 predecessor, the new truck is painted bright yellow.

“Yellow is a tradition with OWL,” said Williams. “There is no question when OWL arrives because of the unique color scheme. Yellow is also a brighter color and stands out better for safety.”

OWL (Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton) Volunteer Fire Department is one of the largest volunteer departments in the country. With almost 300 members and three fire stations in operation, OWL runs 14,000 calls a year, serving over 60,000 people.