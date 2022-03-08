Mountain Road near Haymarket to close Friday night

Mountain Road (Route 600) between Quaker Road and Ridge Road will be closed to through traffic, weather permitting, from 7 p.m. Friday, March 11 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 to replace a culvert pipe, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Those needing to reach properties along Mountain Road will have access; however, traffic will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement in either direction.

Through traffic will be detoured via Mountain Road, Logmill Road (Route 701), Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and New Road (Route 600) back to Mountain Road.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.

You can get real-time traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511virginia.org, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia.