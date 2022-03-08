Manassas beauty product bandit tied to Macy’s theft, home burglary

A brazen robber pulled a knife on a security guard at Manassas Mall and then made off with beauty products.

On March 4 at 8:17 p.m, police went to a Macy’s store inside Manassas Mall, 8270 Sudley Road near Manassas, to investigate a robbery.

A man walked into the store and began collecting and concealing merchandise on his person, police said. The accused brandished a knife and threatened the employee when confronted by store security before fleeing on foot, said police.

Several beauty products were reported missing, said police.

Later that evening, officers were flagged down by a resident of a home in the 8100 block of Community Drive, about a half-mile from the Macy’s store, to report a home burglary.

The investigation revealed that the suspect kicked in the rear door to enter the home. During the investigation, officers determined the burglary suspect’s description matched that of the accused at the Macy’s store.

While investigating, the accused returned to the area where he was taken into custody without incident.

Gerardo Carrasco Martinez, 24, of 8607 Terrace View Court in Manassas, is charged with robbery, burglary, and destruction of property, said police.

A magistrate ordered him held without bond.