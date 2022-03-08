BB gun shooter takes aim at school buses

A projectile shattered a window on a school bus on Monday.

On March 7 at 2:50 p.m., officers went to West Longview Dr. and Franklin Street in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a destruction of property report. Police learned a BB projectile struck a Prince William County Public School bus, police said.

At the time of the incident, the bus was occupied by the bus driver, the driver’s infant and 14-year-old boy, and a bus attendant.

While investigating the incident, officers were informed of an unreported incident earlier in the day involving a second Prince William County School bus struck with a BB projectile while traveling in the same area.

No one was injured.