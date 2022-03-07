Shots fired at homes in Dale City, Woodbridge

On Saturday, March 5 at 11:20 p.m., police went to a home located in the 14400 block of Lamar Road in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call.

A resident said they saw a green laser light shining into the living room before hearing a loud noise followed by the sound of glass shattering. A bullet shattered the home’s glass front door, said police.

The man saw a car in front of his home, which drove away after the shot was fired. The investigation revealed that a bullet entered the front door and lodged into a wall in the adjoining room.

No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

In a separate incident, a homeowner in the 13400 block of Princedale Drive in Dale City said they heard loud noises 1 and 2 a.m. on Friday, March 4.

Initially, they found no damage, but the homeowner found a bullet hole in the siding on the front of the house the following morning, said police

In addition, the car parked in front of the home sustained damage that was consistent with being struck by projectiles.

No injuries or additional property damage were reported.