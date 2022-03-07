Brush fires consume acres in Woodbridge, Stafford; police seek suspect

A brush fire consumed acres of land near a Bungalow Alehouse restaurant, off Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge [Photo: Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department] A brush fire consumed acres of land near a Bungalow Alehouse restaurant, off Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge [Photo: Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department] A brush fire consumed acres of land near a Bungalow Alehouse restaurant, off Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge [Photo: Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department]

Authorities are investigating whether or not a brush fire in Woodbridge stemmed from a car fire.

Fire crews found a burnt-out car near Bungalow Ale House in the 2800 block of Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge. In addition to the vehicle, the fire scorched several acres of woodlands behind the alehouse.

Fire crews went to the scene at 2:28 p.m. and reported large brush fire. According to reports, several 911 callers reported seeing smoke billowing from the area.

Crews are still working to douse the flames. According to reports, police are searching for a suspect described as a black man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Brush fires also flamed up in Stafford County today. At 1:56 p.m., fire crews went to the 2680 block of Route 1 for a reported brush fire near the county’s large U.S. Post Office.

Just off Leeland Road, crews were called to Canberra Court to fight another brush fire at about noon.

Dry conditions, mixed with high winds, helped fan the flames. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the region until 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 8.

Stafford County officials did not urge residents to avoid burning brush despite the conditions.

“Aside from the statewide 4 p.m. burn ban, there are currently no additional restrictions in Stafford. The Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to monitor conditions and reevaluate if necessary,” said fire and rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady.