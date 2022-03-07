2 charged after man dragged out of North Stafford restaurant

Two suspects face an assault by mob charges after an incident in Towne Center at Aquia last week.

On February 27 at 2:48 a.m. Deputy C.S. Harding responded to Stafford Hospital Center for an assault report. The victim had injuries to his eye and nose and received treatment from hospital staff.

The male victim said an acquaintance dragged a man out of Jay’s Sports Lounge at Aquia Town Center in North Stafford. The victim followed the acquaintance outside and was beaten. The acquaintance’s girlfriend joined in the pummeling of the victim, police said.

The victim suffered a fractured nose and received stitches near his eye. Investigators obtained warrants for assault by mob for the two suspects.

Tyrone Archie, 35, of Woodbridge, turned himself in Monday, March 7 and was released on an unsecured bond, said police.

Deputies are still trying to locate Joel “Lexi” Clark, 33, of Triangle. According to police, Clark’s information was easy to obtain as she had applied for a job at the restaurant where the assault occurred on the day of the incident.

The subject that was dragged from the business was not identified, said police.