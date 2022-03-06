Ala. woman dies in Beltway crash, D.C. man charged

A woman from Alabama was died while sitting in a disabled SUV on the Captial Beltway, and a Washington, D.C. man is now facing charges.

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred at 9:27 p.m. Saturday. March 5 on Interstate 495 near Exit 174/Eisenhower Ave Connector in Alexandria.

A disabled Honda CRV was stopped on the westbound shoulder when it was struck by a Buick Verano. The impact of the crash caused the Honda CRV to catch fire. The CRV had flares lined up behind it and its hazards flashing when it was struck, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman said.

The driver of the Honda, Katherine A. Reyes, 20, of Montgomery, Ala., was seated inside her vehicle when it was struck. She died at the scene.

The driver of the Buick, Devon L. Lesene, 31, of Washington, D.C., suffered minor injuries in the crash.

State police arrested Lesene for DUI manslaughter, DUI, refusal to take a breath test, and for driving on the shoulder, police said.

He is being held at the Fairfax