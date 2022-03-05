Naked man stalls traffic at Aquia Harbour

A naked man served as an unscheduled roadblock last night in Aquia Harbour.

At 9:07 p.m. Friday, March 5, sheriff’s deputies were called to the main entrance of the gated community in North Stafford for a report of a naked man in the street.

Deputies found the man on Washington Drive, stopping Traffic in both directions as law enforcement worked to take the man into custody.

As deputies worked to get the man into a cruiser, the suspect kicked one of the deputies in the knee, according to a department spokesman.

The suspect, identified only as a 27-year-old man, was arrested and taken for a mental evaluation. Authorities said he faced several criminal charges.

The deputy was injured during the incident. We’ll update this post when new information is available.

Aquia Harbour sits near the intersection of Routes 1, 610, and Interstate 95.