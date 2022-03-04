Dog dies in Falmouth house fire

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue went house fire 1700 block of Jan Drive in the Falmouth area.

The first units on the scene reported smoke coming from the front and rear of a single-story, single-family home. Crews entered the house found fire toward the rear of the home.

The fire was brought under control in less than 10 minutes. The two occupants of the residence were not home at the time of the fire.

One dog was located during a search of the home and unfortunately is deceased. There were no reported firefighter injures.

The occupants are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Stafford fire crews were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department.