Spring brings new advertisers to Potomac Local News, life to in-person events

Spring is on the doorstep, and it’s apparent that people are itching to get back outside and move again.

I attended the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Awards ceremony on Thursday, February 24, where hundreds of people came to the Heritage Hunt Country Club in Gainesville — yes, hundreds — for the awards. It was the first in-person Chamber Awards ceremony since the pandemic began.

It was great to see so many old friends again and small business owners who survived and thrived during one of the most uncertain moments in our lifetimes. Congratulations to all of the winners.

I also attended Stafford County’s Beer and Business event at Barley Naked Brewery on Wednesday, March 2. It was great to meet new friends and learn more about the county’s 5G Test Bed project, a first for the state.

This month, please help me welcome back several advertisers who have once again trusted us to deliver their message.

Didlake, the Manassas-based firm that creates opportunities for people with disabilities, will promote their UPS Stores here on Potomac Local News for the next four months. Please look for their ads on our website, News Email, and special Email Blasts with exclusive offers for UPS stores near Manassas (Bristow), in Woodbridge, and now in Fairfax.

The Stafford County Office of Tourism will promote two exciting events — The Stafford Race Series happening throughout the year and the Stafford Soap Box Derby on Saturday, June 4. We’re excited about both events and doubly excited 2022 marks the first time the Soap Box Derby will be held in Stafford County. Registration for the Race Series is now open. Look for the Soap Box Derby promotions to begin on our website and News Email next month!

Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland will promote issues that affect Prince William County residents. Look for his ad on our website and News Email for the next six months. Interesting fact: On the day we posted his first ad, stating a planned Bi-County Parkway was wrong for the county, he and other Board of County Supervisors voted to kill plans for the road. Talk about effective advocacy advertising.

Advanced Ophthalmology renewed their ads with us for another six months, and we’re thrilled to have its continued support. With offices in Manassas and Woodbridge, Advanced Ophthalmology provides comprehensive eye care, cataract surgery, laser vision correction, glaucoma treatment, and more.

JobZone will promote two upcoming job fairs in our region. The first, at the Dahlgren Campus of Mary Washington University on Thursday, March 24, and another job fair at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center on Thursday, May 19. Look for JobZone’s ad on our website, News Email, and Email Blasts for special information about an excellent opportunity for those in the job market.

Please visit our Advertise page to learn more about how you can leverage the power of our 1.5 million annual viewers, and 20,000 daily News Email recipients for yourself. Thank you to all of our advertisers who support or mission of bringing our community important local news.