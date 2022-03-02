Gun pulled on woman outside thrift store, helicopter helps find suspect

A police helicopter helped find a man who pulled a gun on a woman in a Woodbridge shopping plaza.

On Tuesday, March 1, at 6:14 p.m, officers responded to B-Thrifty at 13400 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery.

The victim, a 39-year-old woman, told police that she was approached by an acquaintance who demanded her property. When the victim refused, the accused pushed the victim against a wall and took her property.

At one point, a bystander attempted to intervene before the parties separated. Later, the

the victim entered a nearby business, and the suspect followed and then grabbed, causing them both to fall.

The victim and the suspect ran outside the business, where the accused brandished a firearm, pointed it toward the victim, and then fled the scene, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, and she kept her property. Police would not say why the woman was at the shopping plaza, citing a need to protect the victim.

A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the accused, who was found a short distance away and taken into custody without incident.

Marcus Antonio Hunter, 34, of 1408 Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge, is charged with robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing, and assault. He was held without bond.

According to court records, Hunter has a string of violent charges in Prince William County, including assault and malicious wounding, dating back to 2015.