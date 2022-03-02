Text message used to lure alleged pimp to motel

Authorities in Stafford County called it the Warrenton Road edition of Pimp My Ride.

At 7:36 p.m. Monday, February 28, deputies with the Special Investigations Unit encountered a prostitute at the Sleep Inn, 595 Warrenton Road.

The prostitute received a text message from a man identified as her pimp, saying the police were in the area as they interviewed her. Deputies saw the text and sent a response from the woman’s phone, telling him to return to the hotel and pick up the prostitute.

Deputy A.G. Booth stopped the suspect when the suspect arrived at the motel parking lot. Authorities found a Taurus 9mm handgun in the vehicle’s center console and learned he is a convicted felon wanted on a Capias from Fauquier County.

Police arrested the suspect.

Markeith Stallworth is charged with receiving earnings from a prostitute, aiding a prostitute, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

He received a $5,000 bond on these charges. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail for the Capias.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation as deputies crackdown on crime in the Route 17 corridor, authorities said.