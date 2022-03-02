News Mass vax sites in Prince William to close, mask mandates lifted By Potomac Local News Published March 2, 2022 at 12:00PM | Updated July 1, 2022 at 5:42PM A Prince William County Public Schools teacher receives a coronavirus vaccination at Unity Reed High School outside Manassas. [Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News