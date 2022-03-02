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Mass vax sites in Prince William to close, mask mandates lifted

By Potomac Local News
A Prince William County Public Schools teacher receives a coronavirus vaccination at Unity Reed High School outside Manassas. [Uriah Kiser/PLN]

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