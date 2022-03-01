News Bi-County Parkway, Prince William’s zombie road project, is dead again By Potomac Local News Published March 1, 2022 at 3:10PM | Updated July 1, 2022 at 5:43PM About 70 residents rallied outside the Prince William County Government in Woodbridge to oppose a plan to build data centers near Manassas National Battlefield and a new highway linking Prince William and Loudoun counties. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News